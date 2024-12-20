Praveg partners with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Praveg announced a pivotal three year partnership with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL). This agreement underscores a shared vision to enhance hospitality standards and deliver exceptional guest experiences across prime destinations, i.e. Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya.

Under the terms of this arrangement, MHRIL will enter an inventory agreement with Praveg to secure a total of 70 rooms (Inventory Rooms), comprising 35 fixed and 35 floating rooms, across select properties. This collaboration leverages Praveg's operational expertise and MHRIL's reputation for delivering premium holiday experiences.

