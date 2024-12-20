Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg partners with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Praveg partners with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Praveg announced a pivotal three year partnership with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL). This agreement underscores a shared vision to enhance hospitality standards and deliver exceptional guest experiences across prime destinations, i.e. Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya.

Under the terms of this arrangement, MHRIL will enter an inventory agreement with Praveg to secure a total of 70 rooms (Inventory Rooms), comprising 35 fixed and 35 floating rooms, across select properties. This collaboration leverages Praveg's operational expertise and MHRIL's reputation for delivering premium holiday experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Siemens Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Restaurant Brands Asia to raise Rs 500 crore via QIP

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 298 cr for healthcare infrastructure projects

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story