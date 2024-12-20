Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will equip its domestic product line-up with AMARON's Made-in-India AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology. It will be used as an SLI (Starting, Lighting and Ignition) battery and will be procured under HMIL's existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), a comprehensive solutions provider in the energy and mobility space.

HMIL aims to equip its models with the indigenously manufactured AGM batteries in Q4 of FY 2024-2025, making it the first auto OEM in India to use localized AGM technology. The move is in-line with HMIL's dedicated efforts towards localization and introducing locally sourced innovative technologies for Indian customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - HMIL said, At Hyundai Motor India Limited, adopting innovative technology to exceed the ever-evolving customer expectations has been our forte. HMIL is poised to become the first auto OEM in India to introduce indigenously manufactured AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology in its products, made by Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited. Besides, working with an Indian company for this world-class technology is a true testament to HMIL's commitment towards localization, well aligned with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

