Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Shriram Finance has strengthened its commitment to green financing by consolidating all its green financing initiatives under Shriram Green Finance, dedicated to funding initiatives beyond electric vehicles. This marks a significant step towards accelerating sustainable initiatives and fostering environmentally responsible growth by expanding the scope of funding opportunities.

Building on its existing expertise in financing electric vehicles, Shriram green finance will provide sharper focus and clarity to its sustainability efforts.

Shriram Green Finance, consolidates the green finance business with a vision to build a robust green finance portfolio through financing EVs, battery charging stations, renewable energy products and solutions, energy efficient machinery, etc. By leveraging its extensive customer base, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, Shriram Finance has the potential to play a transformative role in green financing. The company has set a target to achieve an Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹5,000 crores for this vertical over the next 3-4 years.

