Siemens Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RBL Bank Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2024.

Siemens Ltd tumbled 9.17% to Rs 6932.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 31528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11724 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 152.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd lost 5.93% to Rs 371.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43692 shares in the past one month.

LTIMindtree Ltd plummeted 5.89% to Rs 5855.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6491 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd dropped 5.77% to Rs 670.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35251 shares in the past one month.

