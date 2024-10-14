Premier Polyfilm spurts after good Q2 numbers, expansion plans

Premier Polyfilm surged 18.97% to Rs 295.45 after the company announces good Q2 September 2024 results.

The company's net profit rose 44.36% to Rs 7.42 crore on 3.52% increase in net sales to Rs 78.73 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. Profit before tax climbed 59.79% to Rs 10.53 crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the board of Premier Polyfilm in its meeting held today, 14 October 2024, approved the purchase of industrial land for future expansion activities in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the company has fixed Tuesday, 5 November 2024, as the record date for the proposed 5-for-1 stock split.