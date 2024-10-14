Oriental Hotels PAT rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit increased 6.62% to Rs 8.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 7.86 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 103.30 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.48% year on year.

Profit before tax rose 10.41% to Rs 12.62 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 11.43 crore posted in a year ago period.

Total expenses increased by 11.59% to Rs 91.16 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 10.64 crore (up 11.3% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 23.94 crore (up 8.87% YoY) and while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 4.51 crore (down 4.04% YoY) during the period under review.