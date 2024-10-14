Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,237.65, a premium of 109.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,127.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 163.70 points or 0.66% to 25,127.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.70% to 13.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.