Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.45, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% drop in NIFTY and a 4.83% drop in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.45, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23566.15. The Sensex is at 75199.92, down 0.5%. Prime Focus Ltd has risen around 12.51% in last one month.