Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health declined 43.73% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 283.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.42% to Rs 200.98 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 229.47 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.37% to Rs 1151.26 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 1229.62 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

