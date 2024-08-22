Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.54% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 71.54% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.351.2325.7117.890.090.220.090.220.070.16

