Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.54% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Emrald Commercial declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 71.54% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.351.23 -72 OPM %25.7117.89 -PBDT0.090.22 -59 PBT0.090.22 -59 NP0.070.16 -56
