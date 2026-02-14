Associate Sponsors

Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 14 2026
Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net loss of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.993.55 41 OPM %-60.52-61.97 -PBDT-0.84-0.06 -1300 PBT-0.91-0.11 -727 NP-0.910.55 PL

Feb 14 2026

