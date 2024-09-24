Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Puravankara to host 'Purva NRI Home Fest' in Dubai

Sep 24 2024
To showcase its projects to NRIs in Dubai

Puravankara has announced the 'Purva NRI Home Fest,' a special event designed to showcase its projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place at the Shangri-La Dubai, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, 28th September, and Sunday, 29th September 2024.

The Purva NRI Home Fest presents an opportunity for NRIs to explore over 4,000 homes across 20+ prestigious projects in five major Indian citiesBengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. This event will showcase an array of luxury apartments, world-class villas, and villa plots, providing potential buyers with diverse property options to suit their investment needs.

Purva's NRI Home Fest will showcase a comprehensive range of property options. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to explore a diverse portfolio that includes 1-5 BHK apartments, penthouses, villas and villa plots, with sizes ranging from approximately 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft.

Sep 24 2024

