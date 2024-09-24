Puravankara to host 'Purva NRI Home Fest' in Dubai

To showcase its projects to NRIs in Dubai

Puravankara has announced the 'Purva NRI Home Fest,' a special event designed to showcase its projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place at the Shangri-La Dubai, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, 28th September, and Sunday, 29th September 2024.

The Purva NRI Home Fest presents an opportunity for NRIs to explore over 4,000 homes across 20+ prestigious projects in five major Indian citiesBengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. This event will showcase an array of luxury apartments, world-class villas, and villa plots, providing potential buyers with diverse property options to suit their investment needs.