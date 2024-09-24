CRISIL Ratings reaffirms Rallis India's 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Rallis India said that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings on the bank facilities of the company.

CRISIL Ratings stated that the ratings continue to reflect the companys established position in Indias crop protection market, strong presence in exports, branding and farmer relationship, and an overall comfortable financial risk profile.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ratings also factor in the strategic importance to the parent, Tata Chemicals (TCL) having 55.08% shareholding in Rallis India, and the consequent operational and need-based funding support available from TCL.

These rating strengths are partially offset by vulnerability to risks inherent in the crop protection segment and working capital-intensive operations.