Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.72%, NIFTY Crashes 1.02%

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.72% at 22697.900390625 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose 5.40%, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained 3.94% and Abbott India Ltd jumped 3.36%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 41.00% over last one year compared to the 13.25% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.26% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.02% to close at 23951.69921875 while the SENSEX has slid 1.20% to close at 79218.05 today.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

