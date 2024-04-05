Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.43%

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.43% at 937.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.77%, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd jumped 2.70% and DLF Ltd rose 1.99%. The Nifty Realty index is up 132.00% over last one year compared to the 27.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 0.90% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.00% to close at 22513.7 while the SENSEX added 0.03% to close at 74248.22 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.71%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.58%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

INR Appreciates On RBI Decision; Elevated Oil Prices, Strong Dollar Cap Gains

IIFL Finance spurts 17% in five days; to acquire minority stake in NSE

TVS Motor launches TVS RONIN - a modern-retro motorcycle in Colombia

Amber Enterprises India announces signing of definitive agreement for new JV

Angel One raises Rs 1,500 cr via QIP issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story