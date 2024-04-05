TVS Motor launches TVS RONIN - a modern-retro motorcycle in Colombia

TVS Motor Company forayed into the premium lifestyle motorcycle segment with the launch of TVS RONIN for its customers in Colombia today.

TVS RONIN is the first 'modern-retro' motorcycle from the company made for those who dare to live the #Unscripted way of life. With this launch in Colombia, TVSM has added another significant product to the market. Designed from the ground up, TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider.

TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS Power, making it one the best power to weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque.

The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package. Its brand philosophy - 'Live the Unscripted life' - stems from the motorcycle's unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application.

