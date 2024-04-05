Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India announces signing of definitive agreement for new JV

Amber Enterprises India announces signing of definitive agreement for new JV

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Between AT Railway Sub Systems, Yujin Machinery, Sinkodia and Dujin International

Amber Enterprises India announced that definitive agreements have been executed on 5 April 2024 amongst - AT Railway Sub Systems [a wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries (Sidwal, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company)] and Yujin Machinery, a South Korea Based Company & Sinkodia Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based company & Dujin International, a Hong Kong based company, for investment and formation of a new joint venture company in India, to carry on the business of manufacturing of all types of Driving Gears, Couplers, and Pantograph for various rolling stocks, including all types of wagons, trams, Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways products, high speed and metro trains, regional rapid transit systems, etc, in India or such other places agreed between the parties.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

