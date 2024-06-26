Radico Khaitan launches Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition'

Radico Khaitan announced the launch of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition', marking a new pinnacle of luxury and sophistication in the Indian gin market.

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition' is poised for launch in a 500 ml bottle, with a price range between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000 depending on the state and its applicable excise structure. Beginning its journey with an introduction in Uttar Pradesh, this exceptional offering will gradually expand its presence to Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka starting in July, catering to gin connoisseurs across India's key markets.

