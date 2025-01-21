Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghav Productivity Enhancers gains after Q3 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Raghav Productivity Enhancers gains after Q3 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 1.43% to Rs 635 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 64.3% to Rs 9.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 73.6% YoY to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 12.60 crore in Q3 FY25, up 54.8% as compared to Rs 8.14 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 80.71% YoY to Rs 42.74 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 14.60 crore (up 61.86% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 1.44 crore (up 13.38% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 0.22 crore (down 12% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.7% to Rs 26.85 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 18.06 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 58.1% YoY to Rs 148.99 crore in 9M FY25.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of ramming mass and other quartz-related items.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Artson Engineering PAT sizzles 1200% YoY to Rs 6-cr in Q3 FY25

Waaree Energies bags LoA for 180 MWp-solar modules

AGI Greenpac Q3 PAT spurts 35% YoY; EBITDA at Rs 185 crore

Deposits continue to be primary source of funds for SCBs while NBFCs depend primarily on borrowings

RBI announces Standing External Advisory Committee for evaluating Applications for Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story