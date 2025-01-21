AGI Greenpac Q3 PAT spurts 35% YoY; EBITDA at Rs 185 crore

AGI Greenpac reported 34.86% jump in net profit to Rs 90.52 crore on 5.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 658.48 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 120.59 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 32.63% on a YoY basis.

On segmental front, revenue from packaging product was Rs 653.48 crore (up 5.81% YoY) while investment property revenue was at Rs 5 crore (down 2.53% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 184.6 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 20.34% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 27.4% in Q3 FY25, as compared to 24.5% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a nine-month basis, the companys PAT grew 20.93% to Rs 225.83 crore on 1.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,823.99 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director of AGI Greenpac, said, AGI Greenpac's strong Q3 FY25 results demonstrate the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our strategy. We are committed to disciplined cost management, continuous product portfolio optimization, and nurturing strong customer relationships. We are confident in our ability to maintain this momentum and drive continued growth.

AGI Greenpac is a focused packaging products company that caters to non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, perfumery, cosmetics, and F&B industries.

Shares of AGI Greenpac rose 0.44% to Rs 999.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News