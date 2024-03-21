Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp gains on Rs 99-cr order win

Railtel Corp gains on Rs 99-cr order win

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railtel Corporation of India advanced 3.21% to Rs 361.55 after it received work order from State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) worth Rs 99.01 crore.

The order includes empanelment of agency for supply of student kit (teaching learning material) for Class VI to XII under rate contract. The contract is to be executed by 13 June 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore on 47.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sterlite Technologies partners with Lumos

Railtel Corp rises on Rs 352-cr order win

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 125 crore from Western Railways

RailTel Corp soars after bagging Rs 113 crore work order in Odisha

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Dollar Index Descends On Dovish Fed Remarks; Gives Up 103 Mark

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU Bank shares rally

Krystal Integrated Services gains on debut

Crompton Greaves gains on bagging order for solar water pumping system

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story