RailTel Corp secures multiple orders worth Rs 29.56 cr

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.18% to Rs 440.95 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Pcste South Central Railways aggregating to Rs 29.56 crore.

In first order, the company informed that it has received the work order from Employees Provident Fund Organisation for MPLS Services for 140 locations as per purchase order issued by EPFO amounting to Rs 16,22,32,280. The contract is set to be completed by 31 March 2027.

In another order, the company has received the work order from Pcste South Central Railways for MOU between SCR and RCIL for Provision of EPC Core Infrastructure for 4G LTE-R in 523 RKM of Secunderabad Division in SCR amounting to Rs 13,34,19,779. The project is scheduled for completion by 4 December 2027.

Both orders were received on 6 December 2024 and officially announced on 7 December 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

