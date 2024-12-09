Volumes jump at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20613 shares

CEAT Ltd, ITI Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20613 shares. The stock lost 9.14% to Rs.1,122.70. Volumes stood at 5231 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd registered volume of 71121 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3848 shares. The stock rose 11.20% to Rs.3,438.40. Volumes stood at 3479 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 18.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.351.95. Volumes stood at 35.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98952 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.174.00. Volumes stood at 95727 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 9362 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3424 shares. The stock gained 2.57% to Rs.530.50. Volumes stood at 4593 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News