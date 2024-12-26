Ramky Infra gains after bagging Rs 215-cr contract from HMWSSB

Ramky Infrastructure advanced 2.79% to Rs 622.40 after the company received a letter of acceptance from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for maintaining sewage treatment plant (STP).

The contract includes manning, operation, and maintenance of STPs and their associated interception and diversion (I&D) under the jurisdiction of HMWSSB for a period of five years.

The said order is valued at approximately Rs 215.08 crore.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.6% to Rs 78.19 crore on 9.3% drop in net sales to Rs 527.42 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News