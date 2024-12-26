Capital India Finance board OKs 1:5 stock split

Capital India Finance informed that its board has approved sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs 2, subject to approval of members of the company.

The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided post approval of the shareholders, and the same will be intimated in due course, stated the company.

Capital India is an India-focused, technology-enabled SME Finance Platform. It partners with small and medium businesses with customized finance solutions. It believes Indias growing economy requires tailormade financing opportunities to millions of small businesses, traders and self-employed, who may not have ready access to traditional financial channels. Financing that serves the latent yet burgeoning demand that is unmet by conventional lenders.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3.06 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net ptofit of Rs 0.10 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total income declined 6.3% YoY to Rs 167.34 crore in September 2024 quarter.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 189.95 on the BSE.

