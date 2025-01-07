Real GDP estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY25, agriculture seen recovering

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the First Advance Estimates of Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 along with its expenditure components both at Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices. Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2% in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY 2023-24. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.6% in FY 2023-24. Real GVA has grown by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 7.2% in FY 2023-24. Nominal GVA has shown a growth rate of 9.3% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.5% in FY 2023-24.

Real GVA of Agriculture and allied sector has been estimated to grow by 3.8% during 2024-25 as compared to the growth of 1.4% witnessed during the last year, i.e., 2023-24. Real GVA of 'Construction' sector and 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector has been estimated to observe good growth rates of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively during the FY 2024-25. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at Constant Prices, has witnessed a growth rate of 7.3% during FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 4.0% in the previous Financial Year. Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) at Constant Prices, has rebounded to a growth rate of 4.1% as compared to the growth rate of 2.5% in the previous Financial Year.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹184.88 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2023-24 of ₹173.82 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during 2024-25 is estimated at 6.4% as compared to 8.2% in 2023-24. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹324.11 lakh crore in the year 2024-25, against ₹295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.7%. Real GVA is estimated at ₹168.91 lakh crore in the year 2024-25, against the PE for the year 2023-24 of ₹158.74 lakh crore, registering a growth rate of 6.4% as compared to 7.2% growth rate in 2023-24. Nominal GVA is estimated to attain a level of ₹292.64 lakh crore during FY 2024-25, against ₹267.62 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News