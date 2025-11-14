Regis Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.45% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Regis Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.45% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.554.06-14.550.740.040.050.040.050.040.05

