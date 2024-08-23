Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Reliance Power Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Ethos Ltd and Vascon Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2024.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.88% to Rs 212.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 34.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 375.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 121.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 4.87% to Rs 1162.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52150 shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd corrected 4.71% to Rs 3015.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12796 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd pared 4.17% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

