Reliance Power Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 42.07, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% drop in NIFTY and a 2.16% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.07, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 8.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36069.85, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 372.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 460.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

