NSE SME Shreeji Global FMCG starts off bland on Dalal Street

Shreeji Global FMCG was trading at Rs 104.90 on the NSE, a discount of 16.08% compared with the issue price of Rs 125.

The scrip was listed at Rs 100, a discount of 20%% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 4.90% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 99. About 20.65 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shreeji Global FMCG's IPO was subscribed 3.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it closed on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 125 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 68,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.12% from 99.99% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure on factory premises, plant and machinery and cold storage facilities, as well as for setting up solar power systems for internal consumption, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Shreeji Global FMCG on 3 November 2025, raised Rs 14.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.62 lakh shares at Rs 125 per share to 5 anchor investors. Shreeji Global FMCG is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of ground and whole spices, seeds, grains, pulses, and atta (flour). Its products are marketed under the brand name SHETHJI. The companys product portfolio includes a wide range of whole spices, ground spices, oilseeds, flour, and pulses, which are processed at its facility using standardized techniques. It is engaged in the manufacturing of ground (powdered) spices through a structured process of cleaning, grading, sorting, and grinding, aimed at delivering a consistent and high-quality range of spice and seed powders. The product line includes chana, cumin seeds (jeera), coriander seeds, sesame seeds, groundnuts, kalonji seeds, fennel seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. As of August 2025, the company had a total of 43 employees.