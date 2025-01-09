Richa Info Systems hits the roof after bagging Rs 100-cr order

Richa Info Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 80.85 after the company has announced that it has signed supply and services agreement with Roopyaa Tradebizz for Rs 100 crore.

According to the supply and services agreement, the company will provide services related to television and related items with services relating to TV technologies and associated items.

The total value of the said order is Rs 100 crore and it will be implemented within six months.

The official announcement was made on 08 January 2025 after the market hours.

Richa Info Systems is engaged in assembling of innovative products and systems Integrator of multifaceted solutions of products like Interactive Flat Panel, Interactive Boards, Digital Podiums, Digital Kiosks and CCTV Cameras in sectors like Government, PSUs, Education, etc.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 65.4% to Rs 0.43 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 0.26 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 10.65 crore in H1 FY25.

