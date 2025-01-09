Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58289 shares

Balaji Amines Ltd, SRF Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 January 2025.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58289 shares. The stock rose 9.98% to Rs.1,912.35. Volumes stood at 27619 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd clocked volume of 21.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94020 shares. The stock gained 10.28% to Rs.1,920.00. Volumes stood at 71321 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd clocked volume of 90.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.28% to Rs.2,663.25. Volumes stood at 9.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 31.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.92% to Rs.3,839.80. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Minor's right to hold passport can't be snatched over parental dispute: HC

Aerospace firms gird for protectionism under Trump, says Airbus CEO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 550 pts at 77,600; HDFC Bank, L&T, TaMo fall 2% each

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: PM Modi likely to inaugurate 32-km section soon

India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Shami return likely for Champions Trophy

Manappuram Finance Ltd registered volume of 410.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.51% to Rs.182.69. Volumes stood at 55.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with deep cuts; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

Transrail Lighting edges higher after CRISIL Ratings upgrades ratings to 'A+'

Energy shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks slide

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story