Volumes spurt at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Balaji Amines Ltd, SRF Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 January 2025.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58289 shares. The stock rose 9.98% to Rs.1,912.35. Volumes stood at 27619 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd clocked volume of 21.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94020 shares. The stock gained 10.28% to Rs.1,920.00. Volumes stood at 71321 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd clocked volume of 90.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.28% to Rs.2,663.25. Volumes stood at 9.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 31.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.92% to Rs.3,839.80. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd registered volume of 410.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.51% to Rs.182.69. Volumes stood at 55.28 lakh shares in the last session.

