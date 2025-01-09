OK Play India rallies as board to mull fund raising on Jan 14

OK Play India advanced 4.91% to Rs 18.37 after the company said that its board of directors is scheduled meet on 14 January 2025 to approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments.

The company may raise funds through issuance of equity shares, convertible or non-convertible securities of any description or warrants, through preferential issue, private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

OK Play India is Indias largest homegrown toys brand dealing in indoor toys and outdoor play equipment, school furniture and healthcare products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 31.7% to Rs 0.28 crore on 5.9% slide in net sales to Rs 37.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

As on 9 January 2025, the company's market capitalization stood at Rs 550.45 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News