Bharat Forge announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic System (KSSL) has completed the acquisition of 25% of total share capital of Edgelab S.p.A. (Edgelab), pursuant to its proposed initial public offer. KSSL has been allotted 769,000 Ordinary Shares of Edgelab at a price of 3.25 per share.

