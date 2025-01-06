Sahaj Solar bags Rs 47-cr solar water pumping project in Gujarat

Sahaj Solar has announced that it has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) for the design, manufacturing, and supply of grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Gujarat, valued at Rs 46.64 crore.

The order has been placed by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and is part of the PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component B) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The NTP covers the full scope of work, including the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the off-grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 120 days from the issuance of the NTP.

Sahaj Solar is a solar solutions provider company with experience of more than a decade in the majority of the verticals of renewable power generation. The company is a manufacturing as well as a service provider company, which gives it an edge in the solar power market. The company is engaged in three businesses: PV module manufacturing, providing solar pumping systems, and providing EPC services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 12.26 crore on a 2.1% drop in revenue to Rs 179.34 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The scrip shed 0.38% to Rs 546.50 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News