Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahaj Solar bags Rs 47-cr solar water pumping project in Gujarat

Sahaj Solar bags Rs 47-cr solar water pumping project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sahaj Solar has announced that it has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) for the design, manufacturing, and supply of grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Gujarat, valued at Rs 46.64 crore.

The order has been placed by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and is part of the PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component B) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The NTP covers the full scope of work, including the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the off-grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 120 days from the issuance of the NTP.

Sahaj Solar is a solar solutions provider company with experience of more than a decade in the majority of the verticals of renewable power generation. The company is a manufacturing as well as a service provider company, which gives it an edge in the solar power market. The company is engaged in three businesses: PV module manufacturing, providing solar pumping systems, and providing EPC services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 12.26 crore on a 2.1% drop in revenue to Rs 179.34 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The scrip shed 0.38% to Rs 546.50 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Two Human Metapneumovirus cases detected in Karnataka

India services PMI sees faster growth at 59.3 in December

Sensex slips 694 pts; PSU banks tumble; VIX spurts over 11%

Premier Explosives slides after fire incident at Telangana Plant

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story