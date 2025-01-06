Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India services PMI sees faster growth at 59.3 in December

India services PMI sees faster growth at 59.3 in December

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian services companies ended 2024 on a strong footing, according to the HSBC PMI survey. Demand buoyancy continued to drive new business inflows higher, which in turn supported output growth and prompted firms to recruit additional workers. Survey participants were also strongly upbeat regarding the year-ahead outlook for business activity.

On the price front, there was a softer increase in cost burdens, though panellists continued to report greater outlays on food, labour and materials. Selling price inflation likewise eased in December.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before rose from 58.4 in November to 59.3 in December, highlighting the strongest rate of expansion in four months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slips 694 pts; PSU banks tumble; VIX spurts over 11%

Premier Explosives slides after fire incident at Telangana Plant

L&T Finance retail disbursements rise 4% YoY in Q3 FY25

Nykaa rallies on recording over mid-twenties revenue growth in Q3

HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% YoY to Rs 24.52 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story