Sakuma Exports gains on bonus share issue proposal

Sakuma Exports added 2.05% to Rs 36.80 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 01 July 2024, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 June 2024.

Sakuma Exports trades in commodities such as sugar, edible oil, cotton, rice, and other agricultural commodities.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

