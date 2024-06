At meeting held on 19 June 2024

The Board of Axis Bank at its meeting held on 19 June 2024 has approved the acquisition of additional equity shares of Max Life by the Bank for an amount of upto Rs. 336 crore, thereby increasing the aggregate shareholding of the Axis entities (Axis Securities and Axis Capital) from 19.02% to 19.99%.

