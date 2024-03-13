Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.35, down 4.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.31% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 66.17% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.35, down 4.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has eased around 2.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20931.85, down 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 378.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 111.8, down 4.12% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 119.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

