Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 24.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv declined 24.10% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.764.6256.0984.202.073.292.033.251.892.49

