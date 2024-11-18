Sarda Energy records PAT of Rs 203 crore in Q2; Op. EBITDA rises by 38% YoY

Sarda Energy & Minerals has reported 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from Steel was Rs 486.82 crore (down 1.25% YoY), Ferro Alloys revenue was Rs 182.74 crore (up 1.35% YoY) and that from Power was Rs 176.67 crore (up 3.05x YoY) in the second quarter.

Operating EBITDA improved by 38% YoY to Rs 332 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 276 crore, up by 49% from Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY24.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The scrip shed 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 425.65 on the BSE.

