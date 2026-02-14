Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.36% to Rs 3.54 croreNet profit of Sarup Industries declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.36% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.544.68 -24 OPM %11.8610.47 -PBDT0.150.24 -38 PBT0.050.13 -62 NP0.050.13 -62
