Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.36% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Sarup Industries declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.36% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.544.6811.8610.470.150.240.050.130.050.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News