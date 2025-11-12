Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.08% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net loss of Saumya Consultants reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.08% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.8422.69-109.6454.61-4.1112.72-4.1812.67-3.5913.45

