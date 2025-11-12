Margo Finance standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.33% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Margo Finance declined 36.36% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.440.7577.2786.670.340.650.340.650.280.44

