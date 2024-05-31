Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 441.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 441.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.86% to Rs 97.43 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 441.67% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 97.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.57% to Rs 29.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 392.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.4371.19 37 392.97333.64 18 OPM %15.047.02 -12.088.25 - PBDT15.055.07 197 49.9630.12 66 PBT12.923.39 281 40.5423.04 76 NP9.751.80 442 29.9716.69 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stock alert: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Honasa, Indigo, Schneider Electric, Sun Pharma

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 109.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric drops as Q4 PAT plunges 93% YoY

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story