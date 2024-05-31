Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 441.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.86% to Rs 97.43 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 441.67% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 97.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.57% to Rs 29.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 392.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
