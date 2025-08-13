ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have executed a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) and Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings, Inc. on 13 August 2025, for investment into ABDFVL, by way of 0.0001% non-cumulative, participating compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) for an amount up to ~ Rs 437 crore.

