Shivalik Bimetal Controls spurts on leadership transition and shareholding changes

Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 4.32% to Rs 648.80 after the company announced entry of new institutional investors, remaining promoter stake increase, and leadership transition.

The Ghumman family, the remaining promoters of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, have increased their stake in the company from 25.5% to 33.15%. This increase was facilitated by the retirement and exit of the Sandhu family members, who were previously associated with the company.

In addition to the change in promoter ownership, Shivalik Bimetal Controls has successfully onboarded several new institutional investors. On 27 September 2024, a series of bulk transactions were executed in the counter. SBI Mutual Fund acquired 31,10,467 shares at an average price of Rs 610.6 per share. This was followed closely by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, now holding 17,70,912 shares. Other investors include DSP Mutual Fund (9,00,800 shares) and White Oak Capital Mutual Fund (1,63,774 shares).

