Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2024.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 5.18% to Rs 1232.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44757 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 617.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 975.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11815 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd fell 4.85% to Rs 792.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10991 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd shed 4.79% to Rs 1350.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32427 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

