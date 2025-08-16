Silky Overseas standalone net profit rises 71.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Silky Overseas rose 71.95% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.2621.1414.6911.213.191.962.821.642.821.64

