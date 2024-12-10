SKM Egg gains on winning order

SKM Egg Products Export (India) gains 2.6% to Rs 268.15 after the company secured a significant tender to supply eggs to beneficiaries of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Nutritious Meal Programme (NMP) in Tamil Nadu.

The company announced that it had been selected as the L2 tenderer for Region-4 to supply a 28,62,49,572 eggs annually for a period of one year.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of egg products in the international market.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 69.59% to Rs 8.64 crore while net sales declined 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

